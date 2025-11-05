'10% Of The Population Have Control Over Army': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi At An Election Rally In Bihar

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi | X @INCIndia

Aurangaba: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's comments on the Indian Army sparked controversy in Bihar's Kutumba ahead of the Assembly elections.

Speaking at an election campaign rally in Kutumba on Tuesday, the last day of campaigning for the first phase of voting in the assembly election, Gandhi alleged that the Indian Army is "under the control of 10% of the country's population," apparently referring to the dominance of upper castes in the institution.

He highlighted the issue of economic inequality in India, stating that despite 90% of the population belonging to marginalised communities, including Dalits, Mahadalits, backward classes, and minorities, they are underrepresented in corporate India, bureaucracy, judiciary, and other key institutions.

Addressing a public gathering in Kutumba, Rahul Gandhi said, "All the bank's money goes to them, they get all the jobs, and they even dominate most positions in bureaucracy. They control everything. Look at the judiciary. They handle everything there, too. They even have control over the army. And you will not find 90% of the population anywhere."

Gandhi noted that the 500 largest companies in India, including Adani and Ambani, are predominantly owned by individuals from a small elite group, comprising only 10% of the population. He alleged that this group controls a disproportionate amount of wealth, bank loans, and influential positions in various sectors.

"In this country, 90% belong to Dalit, Mahadalit, backward, extremely backward, tribal, and minority groups. But if you look at the 500 biggest companies in corporate India, such as Adani and Ambani, you will not find backward, extremely backward, Dalit, Mahadalit, minority, or tribal individuals there. All of them come from 10% of the population," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader warned that if the majority of the population is excluded from the country's development, India would become a place where wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few individuals. Gandhi emphasised the need for inclusive growth and representation of marginalised communities in key institutions.

अगर आप देश में 500 सबसे बड़ी कंपनियों की लिस्ट निकालेंगे, तो आपको उसमें पिछड़ा, अतिपिछड़ा, दलित, महादलित, आदिवासी वर्ग के लोग नहीं मिलेंगे।



इन कंपनियों में काम करने वाले लोग 10% की आबादी में से आते हैं। न्यायपालिका हो या ब्यूरोक्रेसी, हर जगह उन्हें ही जगह मिलती है।



अगर हम देश… pic.twitter.com/vSwk9gSg44 — Congress (@INCIndia) November 4, 2025

Sharing a video of Gandhi's rally in a post on X, the Congress party wrote, "If you list the 500 largest companies in the country, you won't find people from the backwards, most backwards, Dalit, Mahadalit, or tribal classes in them. The people working in these companies come from 10% of the population. Whether it's the judiciary or bureaucracy, they get the positions everywhere. If we do not include 90 per cent of the country's people in the country's development, then a Hindustan will be formed where all the wealth will be in the hands of two or three people."

Rahul Gandhi's comments on the Indian Army being controlled by a small segment of the population have reignited the debate on caste representation in institutions. This remark echoes his party's long-standing demand for a national caste census, a call also made by other opposition parties.

Gandhi's statement marks a significant escalation in his criticism, as he directly referenced the Army while highlighting concerns about representation and inclusivity in key institutions.

Rahul Gandhi has faced criticism for his past comments on the Indian Army. In August, the Supreme Court reprimanded him for remarks made during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' about Chinese troops and Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh. The court questioned how he knew details about the situation, suggesting his comments could be unpatriotic.

Additionally, in May, the Allahabad High Court dismissed Gandhi's plea against a summons for allegedly defaming the Army. The BJP criticised Gandhi, accusing him of weakening India and strengthening China. The Congress party responded, arguing that the courts cannot determine who is a "true Indian."

The Congress leader has been touring Bihar as part of his outreach campaign ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. The polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting set for November 14.

Gandhi said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was merely a facade for the government, while the actual control lay with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also stated that if the Mahagathbandhan comes to power, its government will be inclusive and will cater to the needs of all sections of society.

Expressing confidence in the Mahagathbandhan government coming to power, he said it will have the participation of various sections, including extremely backward classes, backward classes, Dalits, Mahadalits, minorities, and the general category.

"Nitish Kumar is just the mask of the government, while the actual control was with PM Modi and Amit Shah. His remote control is in their hands, and they make him act at their will, just like changing channels with a TV remote," he alleged.

He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about the low cost of internet data in the country and asked if the youth wanted "jobs or reels".

He said that watching reels was the twenty-first century's addiction, like any other addiction.

Gandhi accused the BJP of spreading hatred across the country. "India is the land of love, and this country cannot be run on hatred," he said, adding that people of Bihar know it better than anyone else. He referred to his popular slogan, 'nafrat ke bazaar mein, mohabbat ki dukan'.

The Congress leader also criticised the Agnipath scheme, saying that an avenue available to young people to serve the country had been blocked. He pointed out that 75 per cent of Agniveers will be discharged after four years of service.

He said that once the INDIA bloc government is formed at the Centre, Bihar will have one of the world's best universities, on the lines of the ancient Nalanda University, where people from across the globe will come to study.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)