Union Minister Nityanand Rai Calls RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav ‘Khalnayak Of Bihar’, Says Mahagathbandhan Will Be Wiped Out In Upcoming Assembly Polls

Union Minister Nityanand Rai (L) & Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav (R) | X @ANI & File Pic

Vaishali: With just a day left for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections, the political battle in the state has intensified as leaders trade barbs against each other and assert confidence in their respective victories.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav over posters of "Bihar ka Nayak" saying that he is not "nayak" (hero) rather "khalnayak" (villain) of Bihar.

He further said that the Mahagathbandhan will be wiped out in the elections.

#WATCH | Hajipur, Bihar: Union Minister Nityanand Rai says, "Tejashwi Yadav is losing from the Raghopur seat, so the question of him becoming the CM does not arise. 'Tejashwi Bihar ka Nayak nahi Khalnayak hain'..."#BiharElection2025 pic.twitter.com/Kx9UFeHys5 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

"People do not want jungle raj. They (Mahagathbandhan) will be wiped out in the elections. Tejashwi had seen similar dreams in 2020, it was between November 7 -10 in 2020, but it wasn't completed... Tejashwi Yadav is losing from the Raghopur seat, so the question of him becoming the CM does not arise. 'Tejashwi Bihar ka Nayak nahi Khalnayak hain', because of scams, corruption, fear mongering, massacre, sheltering rapists, etc," Rai told ANI.

His remarks came after posters calling Tejashwi "Bihar ka Nayak (Hero of Bihar)" appeared across state ahead of the Assembly elections.

The BJP leader further targeted Congress, saying, "Congress is finished. People remember that wherever Congress has been in power, it's been about appeasement. RJD and Congress have stolen jobs of the youth of Bihar by infiltrating infiltrators into the voter list and giving them rights to everything. The mahagathbandhan is going to be wiped out. The NDA will form the government."

#WATCH | Hajipur, Bihar: Union Minister Nityanand Rai says, "Congress is finished... People remember that wherever Congress has been in power, it's been about appeasement... RJD and Congress have stolen jobs of the youth of Bihar by infiltrating infiltrators into the voter list… pic.twitter.com/nuLzNoSi5E — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

Exuding confidence in the NDA's victory, Rai said that people are not looking towards 'jungle raj' but towards development, and the NDA will form the government.

The Union Minister said, "The campaigning for the first phase is over. And the voting for the second phase will also be completed on November 11. Due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Ganga of development is reaching every village, every person, every home and our NDA Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji has successfully delivered it."

"People witnessed the jungle raj, an atmosphere of fear, migration from Bihar, a crippled education and healthcare system, and broken roads, which discredited Bihar and kept it miles away from development. Since 2005, the people of Bihar have witnessed development. They have seen electricity in their villages and homes...Therefore, people are not looking towards jungle raj but towards development, and the NDA will form the government," he added.

Voting for first phase of Bihar Assembly elections on 121 constituencies will be conducted on November 6 (Thursday). Rest 122 constituencies will vote in second phase on November 11.

Counting will take place on November 14.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)