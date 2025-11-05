Uttarakhand Assembly Becomes First Constitutional Body To Recognise RSS Contribution; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Hails Sangh’s Role In National Awakening

Pushkar Singh Dhami | File Pic

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly has become the first Constitutional institution in the country to formally acknowledge the contribution of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing a special session of the Assembly on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that through its century-long dedication and discipline, the RSS has played a pivotal role in awakening a sense of national consciousness across India.

"Through its hundred years of dedicated service and discipline, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has kindled an eternal flame of national consciousness across India, nurturing cultural revival, social harmony, self-pride, and unwavering patriotism," Chief Minister Dhami said.

Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly becomes the first Constitutional Institution in the country to formally acknowledge the contribution of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)



Chief Minister Dhami stated, “Through its hundred years of dedicated service and discipline, the… pic.twitter.com/8cRgbJvxbr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2025

He further remarked that India, once burdened by a colonial mindset, today takes pride in its cultural heritage, scientific outlook, and timeless traditions, a transformation made possible through the century-long selfless service and resolve of the RSS.

Chief Minister Dhami, while participating in the special session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, outlined in detail the journey of the state from its inception to the present day and reaffirmed his government's resolve to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country in the coming years.

The Chief Minister said that during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the newly formed state of Uttarakhand was granted a special economic package by the Central Government. Under the leadership of the state's first Chief Ministers, Late Nityanand Swami and Bhagat Singh Koshyari, a new era of welfare schemes, tourism development, industrial growth, and economic reforms began.

After the first Assembly elections in 2002, a Congress government was formed under the leadership of Late Narayan Dutt Tiwari. His government took important decisions to ensure administrative stability and promote industrial development, education, healthcare, and infrastructure expansion.

From 2007 onwards, the tenure of then Chief Minister BC Khanduri focused on the principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability. Later, under the leadership of Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', several historic initiatives were undertaken for the all-round development of the state.

In 2012, when Congress returned to power, the state witnessed a period of political instability and natural disasters. However, during this time, the reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham began with the support of the Central Government, restoring the faith of devotees after the 2013 calamity.

In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a historic victory with a massive majority, and Trivendra Singh Rawat became Chief Minister. His tenure marked significant reforms in governance, transparency, and technology-driven administration. His successor, Tirath Singh Rawat, successfully organised the world's largest spiritual gathering, the Haridwar Kumbh Mela, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister stated that he assumed office in July 2022, during the challenging phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, and just seven months before the Assembly elections. Despite numerous difficulties, under the guidance and support of the Prime Minister, he successfully implemented various policies and programs, giving a new direction to the state.

As a result, in the 2022 Assembly elections, for the first time in Uttarakhand's history, the people re-elected the same party with a decisive majority, giving the government another opportunity to serve the state. Since then, his government has been working with full dedication to honour the sacrifices of the statehood activists and fulfil their dreams.

Read Also Kerala POCSO Court Sentences Man And His Partner To 180 Years Rigorous Imprisonment Each For...

Presenting a detailed account of his government's work, the Chief Minister said that over 30 new policies have been formulated to boost employment and self-employment, accelerating the state's overall development. These efforts resulted in Uttarakhand achieving the top position in the NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index 2023-24.

He stated that the state's unemployment rate is now better than the national average. Uttarakhand's economy has grown 26 times, while per capita income has increased 18 times since the state's formation. The state's economy, which was Rs 14,501 crore at the time of formation, is projected to reach Rs 3,78,240 crore in 2024-25. Similarly, per capita income has risen from Rs 15,285 to approximately Rs 2,74,064.

He added that under the "Double Engine Government" led by the Prime Minister, Gairsain was declared the summer capital. He personally adopted Sarkot village in Gairsain and invited opposition members to visit and see the progress. In 2023, the Global Investors Summit attracted investment commitments worth ₹3.56 lakh crore.

In conclusion, Chief Minister Dhami stated that, over its 25-year journey, Uttarakhand has successfully faced numerous challenges and emerged stronger. With the collective efforts of its 1.25 crore citizens, he expressed confidence that the state will surely fulfil its "unwavering resolve" to become the best state in the nation.

Read Also Mirzapur Train Mishap: 3 Passengers Killed After Being Run Over By Train At Chunar Railway Station

Before concluding his address, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude on behalf of the Assembly to President Droupadi Murmu for addressing the special session and paid homage to the nation's martyrs, statehood activists, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose vision led to the creation of the state of Uttarakhand.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)