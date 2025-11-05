 Mirzapur Train Mishap: 3 Passengers Killed After Being Run Over By Train At Chunar Railway Station
Mirzapur Train Mishap: 3 Passengers Killed After Being Run Over By Train At Chunar Railway Station

At least three lost their lives after being run over by a train in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on Wednesday. The passengers reportedly got off the train on wrong side of the platform and they were hit by an approaching train.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
Mirzapur Train Mishap: 3 Passengers Killed After Being Run Over By Incoming Train At Chunar Railway Station (Screengrab) | X

Mirzapur: At least three lost their lives after being run over by a train in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on Wednesday, November 5. The incident took place at the Chunar Railway Station.

The three passengers were deboarding the Chopan Express at platform four when they were hit by the approaching Netaji Express, Amit Singh, Public Relations Officer, NCR Prayagraj Division, said, as reported by PTI.

Visuals From The Spot:

The death toll is expected to rise. The passengers got off the train on wrong side of the platform, reported The Indian Express. The victims had reportedly come for the Kartik Purnima bath.

"Three to four passengers have died in the incident. The death toll may rise," he said.

Senior police and railway officials have rushed to the spot and launched a relief operation. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter by the railways.

More details are still awaited.

