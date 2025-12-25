 Bengal Migrant Worker Lynched In Odisha Over ‘Bangladeshi’ Suspicion, TMC Condemns Killing And Seeks Justice
The victim, Jewel Sheikh who hailed from Suti of Murshidabad district was working as a construction worker in Odisha. His family members and friends alleged that on suspicion of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants the victim was lynched. Paltu Sheikh, another construction worker, said that the miscreants had asked them to show their Aadhar cards.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 10:11 PM IST
Bengal migrant worker lynched to death in Odisha over suspicion of being ‘Bangladeshi’. | File

Kolkata: Bengal migrant worker lynched to death in Odisha over suspicion of being ‘Bangladeshi’.

Family Alleges Mob Violence Over Identity Suspicion

The victim, Jewel Sheikh who hailed from Suti of Murshidabad district was working as a construction worker in Odisha. His family members and friends alleged that on suspicion of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants the victim was lynched.

Paltu Sheikh, another construction worker, said that the miscreants had asked them to show their Aadhar cards.

“We were drinking tea at a stall when suddenly a group of people asked bidi from Jewel and then they inquired where we are from and then suddenly after seeing our Aadhar cards started beating us with bamboo sticks. Jewel was beaten on his head,” said Paltu.

Fatal Head Injury Led to Instant Death

Paltu also mentioned that when Jewel was taken to a hospital the doctors mentioned that he was brought dead.

The police however, denied the allegations and stated that the victim and the accused both knew each other.

Two other injured workers Akir Sheikh and Palash Sheikh are also admitted in a hospital in Sambalpur in Odisha.

Sambalpur Additional Superintendent of Police Srimanta Barik said the labourers were from West Bengal and used to stay in Odisha for several years.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) condemned the incident and had assured of all help to the family members of the deceased.

