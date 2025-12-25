BNCMC Polls: Shiv Sena Sets Tough Terms For BJP Tie-Up, Signals Solo Fight On 45 Seats If Talks Fail

Signalling a tough negotiating stance ahead of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) elections, Shiv Sena leader Prakash Patil on Thursday said that an alliance with the BJP would be possible only if the party is offered a “respectable number of seats”. |

Bhiwandi: Signalling a tough negotiating stance ahead of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) elections, Shiv Sena leader Prakash Patil on Thursday said that an alliance with the BJP would be possible only if the party is offered a “respectable number of seats”. Failing that, the Shiv Sena is fully prepared to contest 45 seats independently, he asserted.

Candidate Interviews Begin Under Shinde’s Directions

Patil made the remarks while inaugurating the interview process of aspiring Shiv Sena candidates for the civic polls, held on the directions of party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The interviews were jointly conducted by Prakash Patil and Shiv Sena deputy leader and former MLA Rupesh Mhatre.

The event witnessed an enthusiastic response, with around 150 aspirants appearing for interviews. Senior party functionaries including West Assembly president Shyam Patil and East Assembly president Sanjay Kabukar were also present.

Seat-Sharing Talks Inconclusive

Addressing party workers and aspirants, Prakash Patil said that Eknath Shinde’s emphasis on development across Maharashtra first as Chief Minister and now as Deputy CM—has strengthened public confidence in the Shiv Sena.

“There is immense trust among the people, which is why a large number of aspirants are seeking Shiv Sena tickets,” Patil said.

On the proposed alliance with the BJP, he clarified that initial discussions on seat-sharing have taken place, but no concrete agreement has been reached so far.

The Shiv Sena expects a fair and respectful discussion on seats, especially those wards we won in the previous election, along with some strategically important constituencies,” he added.

Clear Warning Ahead of Civic Battle

Issuing a clear warning, Patil said the party would not hesitate to go solo if its concerns are ignored.

“If a reasonable and honourable seat-sharing formula is not worked out, the Shiv Sena is completely ready to contest the Bhiwandi municipal elections on its own strength on 45 seats,” he said.

With civic elections approaching and alliance equations still fluid, Patil’s statement underlines growing pressure within the ruling coalition and sets the tone for intense political bargaining in the days ahead.

