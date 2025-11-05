 Delhi: Over 20,000 Challans Issued For Polluting Vehicles Under GRAP-2
Over 20,000 challans have been issued in Delhi under GRAP-2 since its implementation on October 19, 2025, to curb vehicular pollution. The Delhi Police are taking action against vehicles lacking valid PUCC and restricting entry of non-Delhi-registered BS-III and below commercial vehicles. The CAQM’s new directive aims to cut emissions and improve air quality.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: Over 20,000 Challans Issued For Polluting Vehicles Under GRAP-2 | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: More than 20,000 challans have been issued in Delhi under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-2 since its implementation on October 19, 2025, as part of measures to curb vehicular pollution.

Additional Police Commissioner Satya Vir Katara's Statement

Speaking to ANI, Additional Police Commissioner Satya Vir Katara said, "GRAP-2 has been in effect in Delhi since October 19, 2025. Under this, action is taken against polluting vehicles. So far, more than 20,000 challans for PUCC (Pollution Under Control Certificate) have been issued, with a fine of 10,000 rupees."

He added that commercial vehicles running on diesel and petrol below BS-3 standards and not registered in Delhi are being stopped from entering the national capital.

"Those commercial vehicles running on diesel and petrol below BS-3 standards entering Delhi, which are not registered in Delhi, are also being turned back," he said.

Appealing for public cooperation, Katara said, "I appeal to all of you to cooperate with the Delhi Traffic Police so that action can be taken against polluting vehicles." Last week, in a move aimed at tackling worsening air quality in the national capital and adjoining areas, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced a ban on the entry of all non-Delhi-registered BS-III and below standard commercial goods vehicles into Delhi starting from November 1.

In a move aimed at tackling worsening air quality in the national capital and adjoining areas, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday announced a ban on the entry of all non-Delhi-registered BS-III and below standard commercial goods vehicles into Delhi starting from November 1.

In a statement, the Commission said that the decision is part of broader efforts to curb vehicular emissions, one of the major contributors to the city's severe air pollution levels during the winter season.

However, as a transitional measure, BS-IV compliant commercial goods vehicles will be allowed entry into Delhi until October 31, 2026.

The directive further clarified that there will be no restrictions on the entry of commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi, as well as those running on CNG, LNG, or electricity. Similarly, BS-VI-compliant petrol and diesel vehicles can operate without limitations throughout the year.

The CAQM reiterated that the new measures are intended to strengthen ongoing initiatives to reduce vehicular pollution in the National Capital Region and support long-term strategies under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

