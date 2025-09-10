VIDEO: UP Man Stripped & Thrashed By Public For Molesting BA Student In Meerut; Accused Handed Over To Police | X/@Sharma39Harish

Meerut: A female BA student in Meerut’s TP Nagar was molested and threatened by a man who blocked her path and forced her to talk to him. The accused is reported to be a resident of the same locality.

After the student managed to escape and reach home, her father filed a complaint with the police. A video circulating on social media shows the molester being thrashed by a crowd of people. Have a look at the video here:

#मेरठ के TP नगर थाना क्षेत्र की नई बस्ती कॉलोनी में मनचले ने BA की छात्रा के साथ छेड़छाड़ की उसका हाथ पकड़ लिया छात्रा ने शोर मचाते हुए पब्लिक को इकट्ठा कर लिया और उसके बाद मनचले को जमकर पीटा। बाद में मनचले को पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया, आप मनचले की धुनाई का वीडियो देखिए pic.twitter.com/yqnxHtqvuY — Harish Sharma (@Sharma39Harish) September 10, 2025

Police Investigation Underway

According to the student’s father, the incident took place on Monday afternoon (September 8) near BK School. The student, who was returning home with other students, was accosted by the man. When she resisted his advances, he allegedly beat and threatened her, threatening to kill her while pulling her.

Upon receiving the complaint, police registered a case and are now searching for the accused. SP City Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed that a case has been filed and that officers are also examining CCTV cameras in the area to gather more information.

Public Thrash Molestor

A widely circulated video of the incident, which has now gone viral, shows a large crowd surrounding the accused in Nai Basti Colony. In the video, the man is shirtless with his belt hanging from his trousers. Several women are seen pulling his hair and scratching him, while a man is also seen hitting him and pulling off his shirt.

The footage ends with the man being taken away on a motorbike, seated between two individuals. The student had raised an alarm, which caused members of the public to gather and attack the man before the police intervened.