Hot Disha Patani Raises Temperature In Bold Saree-Inspired Outfit

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023

Actress Disha Patani set the internet ablaze with her stunning new photos

The actress flaunted her curves and toned figure in maroon saree-inspired outfit

Disha's sleeveless blouse featured a plunging neckline and she opted for a no-accessory look

She keeps her hair open in messy waves and wore minimal makeup

The actress posed seductively for the camera and shared a series of pictures on her official Instagram account

Disha often shares stunning pictures and video on social media. She also grabs eyeballs with her bold fashion choices

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen next in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and in Project K with Deepika Padukone, Big B and Prabhas.

