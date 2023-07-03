Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu's Day Out With Daughter Inaaya At Disneyland

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023

Bollywood actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu enjoyed a day out with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu recently

They took their little one to Disneyland and spent the whole day with her

Not just Inaaya, but the parents too had a fun time in the magical world of Disney

Inaaya was seen playing around with the iconic character, Donald Duck, at the theme park

Meanwhile, Kunal did not miss the opportunity to flaunt his biceps at the camera

Kunal was seen entertaining his inner child along with his daughter

Inaaya also spent time mingling with the Disney princesses

Soha and Kunal looked adorable as they accompanied their daughter around Disneyland

