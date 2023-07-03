Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan's Exotic London Vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying the time of her life in London with her family

She is vacationing in London with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh, along with other friends

Bebo has been dropping glimpses from her exotic vacation on her social media handles

Not just Bebo, but Saif's sister Saba too shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram

In one of the photos, Kareena can be seen sharing a cute moment with her firstborn, Taimur

Bebo and Saif also enjoyed a day out with Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and their respective husbands

An adorable photo of Jeh enjoying some ice cream under the sun

