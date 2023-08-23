 India Lands On Moon: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra & Other Celebs Congratulate ISRO For Successful Chandrayaan 3 Mission
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIndia Lands On Moon: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra & Other Celebs Congratulate ISRO For Successful Chandrayaan 3 Mission

India Lands On Moon: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra & Other Celebs Congratulate ISRO For Successful Chandrayaan 3 Mission

Bollywood celebs took to social media to congratulate ISRO for making history

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
article-image

As Chandrayaan 3, comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), made a touchdown near the south polar region of the Moon on Wednesday (August 23), several Bollywood celebrities took to their official social media accounts to congratulate Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for making history.

India has become the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China. However, India is the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.

Actor Akshay Kumar thanked ISRO for making everyone proud. "A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. #Chandrayaan3," he wrote on his official X account.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video in which he is seen witnessing the historic moment with his team. Take a look at his post here:

Actor Vicky Kaushal also congratulated ISRO and said that it is a proud moment for India. On the other hand, actor Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, "Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of #Chandrayaan3's landing! A proud and historic moment for all Indians. Jai Hind."

Hrithik Roshan wrote on X, "My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best. Congratulations & all my respect to @isro & the geniuses behind #Chandrayaan3's lunar exploration mission. #IndiaOnTheMoon."

Here's how other B-Town celebs reacted to India's successful moon mission:

Kangana Ranaut (L) and Kareena Kapoor Khan's (R) Instagram stories

Kangana Ranaut (L) and Kareena Kapoor Khan's (R) Instagram stories |

Read Also
Chandrayaan 3: Movies Based On Space Journeys - From Mission Mangal To Interstellar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Lands On Moon: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra & Other Celebs Congratulate ISRO For Successful...

India Lands On Moon: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra & Other Celebs Congratulate ISRO For Successful...

India On The Moon: Chiranjeevi, Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, South Celebs Congratulate ISRO Scientists For...

India On The Moon: Chiranjeevi, Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, South Celebs Congratulate ISRO Scientists For...

WATCH: BTS' V Asks Crowd Of Fans To 'Calm Down' At CELINE Store In Japan, Does 'Namaste' In Viral...

WATCH: BTS' V Asks Crowd Of Fans To 'Calm Down' At CELINE Store In Japan, Does 'Namaste' In Viral...

Rakhi Sawant's Friend Rajshree Claims Actress Tried To Falsely Accuse Her Of Running Prostitution...

Rakhi Sawant's Friend Rajshree Claims Actress Tried To Falsely Accuse Her Of Running Prostitution...

'Befikre' Actress Vaani Kapoor Celebrates 35th Birthday With Friends In Dubai: SEE PICS

'Befikre' Actress Vaani Kapoor Celebrates 35th Birthday With Friends In Dubai: SEE PICS