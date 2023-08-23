India Lands On Moon: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra & Other Celebs Congratulate ISRO For Successful Chandrayaan 3 Mission

As Chandrayaan 3, comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), made a touchdown near the south polar region of the Moon on Wednesday (August 23), several Bollywood celebrities took to their official social media accounts to congratulate Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for making history.

India has become the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China. However, India is the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.

Actor Akshay Kumar thanked ISRO for making everyone proud. "A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. #Chandrayaan3," he wrote on his official X account.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video in which he is seen witnessing the historic moment with his team. Take a look at his post here:

Actor Vicky Kaushal also congratulated ISRO and said that it is a proud moment for India. On the other hand, actor Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, "Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of #Chandrayaan3's landing! A proud and historic moment for all Indians. Jai Hind."

Hrithik Roshan wrote on X, "My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best. Congratulations & all my respect to @isro & the geniuses behind #Chandrayaan3's lunar exploration mission. #IndiaOnTheMoon."

Here's how other B-Town celebs reacted to India's successful moon mission:

Kangana Ranaut (L) and Kareena Kapoor Khan's (R) Instagram stories |

