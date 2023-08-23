India On The Moon: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi: South Celebs Congratulate ISRO Scientists For Historic Achievement

India's joy as a country today knows no bounds. August 23, 2023 will be remembered in history as the day when India became the first country to successfully soft land in the unexplored South Pole of the moon.

With the Chandrayaan 3 touching down the surface of the moon, the jubilance of every Indian, especially the countless scientists at ISRO whose blood, sweat and tears have gone behind in scripting a historic achievement for the country, is unprecedented.

While the Hon. Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi addressed the nation immediately as the Moon mission was deemed successful, Indian celebrities too took to social media to congratulate the nation and join the celebration.

One of the first was Megastar Chiranjeevi, who just turned a year older on August 22nd. The actor/politician took to his Twitter to share, "An absolutely Momentous achievement for India !! #Chandrayaan3 registers an unprecedented and spectacular success!!! History is Made today!! I join over a Billion proud Indians in celebrating and congratulating our Indian scientific community !! This clearly paves the way for more invaluable discoveries on the Moon and more scientific missions in days to come. Hopefully a Holiday on Moon may not be far off! #IndiasMoonShot #Chandrayaan3 #VikramLander #MERABHARATMAHAAN 🇮🇳"

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan tweeted, "From carrying satellite parts on bicycles to landing on the moon - What a journey it has been! Team ISRO is the pride of the nation. A historic day which will forever be etched in our nation’s spacefaring odyssey. The day is not far when Indians will walk on the moon. @isro #Vikram #Chandrayaan3 #ISRO #ProudIndian"

Megastar Mammooty wrote, "Congratulations to each and every member of @isro on this historic achievement. I join the nation in celebrating this milestone. What a moment of pride #Chandrayaan3 #ISRO"

Megastar Mohanlal also expressed his happiness. "And finally, the South Pole opens up for humankind! Congratulations to every scientist, technician and staff member of @isro on getting #Chandrayaan3 to touch history at the Moon's South Pole! Here's to curiosity, persistence and innovation that have made a whole nation proud! Jai Hind! #IndiaOnTheMoon"

Superstar Jr. NTR tweeted and shared, "My heartiest congratulations to @ISRO on a successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 mission on the surface of the moon. As always, you are the pride of India."

Dancing Star Allu Arjun tweeted, "Congratulations to @isro. A proud moment for India in space exploration! #Chandrayaan3 has touched down on the moon’s South Pole, making India the FIRST country to achieve this remarkable feat! JAIHIND ! #IndiaOnTheMoon 🇮🇳"

Baahubali and RRR filmmaker shared an emotional post on Twitter. It read, "Heart swelling with pride Tears rolling down the cheeks Pranam @ISRO at this incredible feat #Chandrayaan3's smooth and successful landing marks a new era in India's cosmic rise. JAI HIND 🇮🇳"

Yash of KGF fame shared, "There is nothing impossible for those who try! Congratulations to @isro for the first-ever successful landing on the lunar south pole with Chandrayaan-3. You have made history and put India on the forefront of space exploration, making all Indians proud and inspired generations to reach for the stars!"

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja also tweeted: "Congratulations to @ISRO for scripting another glorious chapter in India's space journey with the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3. Your brilliance and tireless efforts shine as a beacon of hope and pride for our nation"

Check out more celeb reactions below:

