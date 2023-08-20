Anupam Kher Reviews OMG 2, Calls Akshay Kumar 'Effortless & Charming' As Lord Shiva

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, accompanied by his mother Dulari Kher, enjoyed a cinematic outing on Sunday as they caught a screening of OMG 2 at a local theater. Anupam Kher didn't just watch the film; he showered it with praise and shared his thoughts in a heartwarming video on Instagram.

OMG 2, has been generating buzz due to its modern take on sex education. Anupam Kher was effusive in his admiration, calling the film "spectacular, stylish, and a very important film of our times."

He emphasized the seamless incorporation of sex education in the storyline and the film's aesthetic appeal.

ANUPAM KHER PRAISES AKSHAY, PANKAJ & YAMI

In his post, Anupam Kher lauded the cast and crew, giving a special mention to director Amit Rai, who helmed the project. He highlighted the brilliant performances of actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Pavan Malhotra. However, the actor didn't forget to give a nod to his friend and co-star, Akshay Kumar, describing his portrayal of Mahadev as "effortless and charming."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Akshay Kumar was quick to acknowledge Anupam Kher's appreciation, retweeting the post and expressing gratitude for the support the film has received.

OMG 2's success is indeed a collective achievement, thanks to the team's efforts and the unwavering love of the audience.

Interestingly, Anupam Kher also acknowledged another release, Gadar 2, which coincided with OMG 2. He marvelled at the enduring magic of 90s actors like Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar, who continue to captivate audiences.

It seems Anupam Kher is on a cinematic spree, having also recently watched Gadar 2 and praising it as a "tsunami of emotions." Gadar 2 has been making waves at the box office with impressive earnings, while OMG 2 continues to rack up a significant collection.

ANUPAM KHER'S UPCOMING PROJECTS

As Anupam Kher continues to embrace diverse roles, his upcoming projects like "Emergency" and "The Vaccine War" have fans eagerly awaiting his next on-screen appearance.