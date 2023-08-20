Akshay Kumar Reunites With Anupam Kher, Plants A Kiss On Special 26 Co-Star's Forehead

Akshay Kumar Spends Quality Time With Anupam Kher, Plants A Kiss On Special 26 Co-Star's Forehead | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday morning made time to catch up with his ‘Special 26’ co-star Akshay Kumar. The cute meetup of actors caught our attention as ‘OMG 2’ fame planted a kiss on Kher’s forehead. Taking to Instagram story, ‘The Kashmir Files’ actor treated fans with a picture featuring Akshay Kumar.

In the picture, Akshay is seen planting a kiss on Kher’s forehead. ‘IB71’ actor can be seen dressed in a green t-shirt and denim while the 'Khiladi' actor opted for a black uber-cool shirt and matching cap.

Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher have worked together in several films including ‘Sainik’, ‘Baby’, ‘Desi Boyz’. ‘Special 26’, ‘Naam Shabana’, ‘Toilet- Ek Prem Katha’ and many more.

Recently, on the 10th anniversary of their film ‘Special 26’, Akshay and Kher discussed about the sequel. To mark the occasion on February 8, the veteran actor took to his Twitter account and wrote in Hindi, "Aaj hamari film #Special26 ko release hue 10 saal ho gaye. Maine hmaare honhaar director @neerajpofficial se kitni baar kaha ki wo iska Part-2 bnaye. Par ab aap hi batye #10YearsOfSpecial26 ka sequel banna chahiye ki nahi?" To which Akshay replied, "I'm ready if the script is ready. Asli power script mein hoti hai."

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently basking in the success of his recent release ‘OMG 2’. Despite facing tough competition from Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2', 'OMG 2' has fared phenomenally well at the box office.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated fans and wrote, “100 NOT OUT… #OMG2 speeds yet again… The *current trends* suggest, #OMG2 should comfortably cross ₹ 125 cr mark… Whether or not it reaches/crosses ₹ 150 cr will depend on how #DreamGirl2 fares… [Week 2] Fri 6.03 cr, Sat 10.53 cr. Total: ₹ 101.61 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Helmed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' also stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles. The film piqued the interest of the audience since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as it wanted to tread with caution due to its overtlyÂ religious theme.

Apart from this, he also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 1. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty. Akshay will be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

Talking about Kher’s work front, recently he shared a look of his character from his 528th film, Telugu drama, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram. Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Apart from this, he will be seen in 'The Vaccine War.' The film will hit the theatres on September 28. Apart from Kher, Nana Patekar and Pallavi Joshi feature in the film. The 'DDLJ' actor will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's next directorial 'Emergency' and 'The Signature'.

