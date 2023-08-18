OMG 2: Here's How Much Akshay Kumar Charged For His Role In The Film

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 hit the big screens on August 11 and his fans have left no stone unturned to express their excitement. Directed by Amit Rai, the film is currently having a successful run at the box office.

Also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, OMG 2 has entered the Rs 100 crore club globally. In India, it has raked in Rs 84.72 crore within seven days of its release.

The film also made headlines after it received 'Adults Only' certificate by the Censor Board. The CBFC had also ordered the makers of OMG 2 to chop controversial scenes from the film and a total of 25 cuts were ordered.

Now, a week after the film's theatrical release, Ajit Andhare, the COO of Viacom18, told Pinkvilla that Akshay did not not charge anything for the film. In fact, he also revealed that the actor stood by the makers with respect to the financial and creative risks.

Reacting to claims that the film was made on a huge budget, Andhare stated that the reports of the budget are 'grossly exaggerated'. "Akshay didn`t charge a rupee in fee and in fact, walked alongside us in both the financial and creative risk involved in such a courageous film," he reportedly said.

Several reports now state that OMG 2 has been made on a budget of Rs 50 crore.

OMG 2 revolves around the topic of sex education and why is it important to be taught in schools. The film is a sequel to 'OMG: Oh my God', which starred Paresh Rawal and Akshay in the lead roles.