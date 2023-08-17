 Oh My Gadar: Akshay Kumar Thanks Fans For 'Greatest Week In Indian Film History'
While OMG 2 earned Rs 79.47 crore in six days, Gadar 2 collected Rs 261.35 crore

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar expressed gratitude on social media as his latest film OMG 2 is currently having a successful run at the box office. On Thursday (August 17), the superstar shared a short clip from the film and thanked the audience.

Not just OMG 2, Akshay also thanked the audience for showering their love on Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. Both the film clashed at the box office and have managed to bring the audiences to theatres.

While OMG 2 earned Rs 79.47 crore in six days, Gadar 2 collected Rs 261.35 crore.

Taking to his official social media accounts, Akshay also shared a new hashtag for both the films '#OhMyGadar'. He wrote, "A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History! प्यार और आभार🙏🏻#Gadar2 in cinemas #OMG2 in cinemas."

A few days back, Akshay reacted to OMG 2 receiving 'Adults Only' certificate by the Censor Board of Film Certification. While promoting the film, he took a sly dig at the CBFC and said, "Kamaal ki baat bataon, pehli adult film hai jo teenagers ke liye bani hai." The actor also said that OMG 2 should be screened in schools as it is for teenagers.

In fact, child actor Aarush Varma, who plays Pankaj Tripathi's son in the film, recently filed a petition to get rid of the 'A' certification imposed by the CBFC. As Aarush has been banned from watching his own film, he urged everyone to sign the petition.

Also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, the film courted controversy for its plot revolving around sex education in Indian schools.

On the other hand, in Gadar 2, Sunny Deol reprises his role as Tara Singh, and Ameesha Patel is seen as Sakeena. The action film is based on the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. It is directed by Anil Sharma and also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra and Manish Wadhwa.

