'I Like Porn But Won't Do It': Arshad Warsi Opens Up About Doing A Film Like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi recently opened up about doing a film like Animal in one of his latest interviews. Ever since the Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer hit the big screens, it has been making headlines for both right and wrong reasons. While some have praised the actors for their performances in the film, others have called out director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for glorifying violence and misogyny. Several intimate and nude scenes of Ranbir and Tripti Dimri were also leaked on social media post the film's release.

At a recent roundtable, Arshad Warsi shared his thoughts about doing sex comedies and also revealed if he will work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the future.

The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor told Bollywood Hungama, "All the serious actors may hate the film (Animal), but I love the film. It was like the male version of Kill Bill. My whole point of view is different, I look at films as complete entertainment and when you go to theatre this is what you want to watch. I don’t want to think too hard, don’t teach me, don’t give me lessons, I learned it in school."

However, after defending the film and the director's vision, Arshad said that as an actor, he would not like to be a part of such a film. He added, "There are things that we like to see but not do. Animal would come in that bracket. For instance, when Indra Kumar called me to do Grand Masti, I don’t like those kind of films. I don’t like sex comedies. I don’t mind watching it, it’s funny but I don’t want to do it. So, as an audience I like to see it, but as an actor I don’t want to do it. I like porn but I don’t want to do it."

Animal chronicles a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. Directed by Sandeep, the film hit the big screens on December 1 and has already earned over Rs 835 crore gross worldwide.