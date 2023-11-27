Animal: Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol's Shirtless Fight Sequence Was Shot At Minus 8 Degrees, Reveals Stunt Choreographer

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol are currently busy with the promotions of their much-awaited film Animal. The trailer of the movie, which was officially shared by the makers last week, has created quite a buzz on social media. From the performance of the cast to the music, several elements from the trailer have become a talking point. The fight sequence between Ranbir and Bobby is also being talked about.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, stunt master Supreme Sundar revealed that Ranbir and Bobby shot the sequence in freezing temperatures in London. The said scene shows the actors engaged in a fierce action sequence.

Opening up about the same, Sundar reportedly said, "This scene was shot in London. At that time, the set was ready at minus 8 degrees temperature. These two actors had to perform the action scenes shirtless. It was a very difficult scene, but both of them completed it very easily. This is a sign of their strong dedication."

Soon after the trailer released, the makers of Animal were also accused of copying one of the action scenes from a South Korean film. Reacting to the accusations, Sundar said that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted a real fight in this scene. "This scene is not copied from anywhere. This kind of style is common in Korean films. But comparing it or calling it a copy is not right," he added.

The trailer of the action-thriller is being lauded across social media platforms and it is quite evident that fans cannot wait to witness the entire celluloid unveil its charisma on the big screens.

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. It has a run-time of 3 hours and 21 minutes. The film is all set to hit the big screens on December 1. It will clash with Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Sam Bahadur.