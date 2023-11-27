 Ranbir Kapoor Wants To Be The 'Adopted' Son Of Telugu States, Says 'Please Accept Me' (WATCH)
Ranbir Kapoor Wants To Be The 'Adopted' Son Of Telugu States, Says 'Please Accept Me' (WATCH)

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 06:09 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor Wants To Be The 'Adopted' Son Of Telugu States, Says 'Please Accept Me' (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Animal, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna among others. Earlier today, at a promotional event of Animal, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor expressed to be the 'adopted' son of Telugu states.

During a media interaction, Ranbir said, "Whenever I have a promotional campaign for any film, I always love to come to Hyderabad. I remember from my first film that Sonam (Kapoor) and I came to Hyderabad for promotions for Saawariya. The first photo and autograph that I and Sonam gave were in Hyderabad.

"Today, as our film Animal is being released, the excitement that is being seen in Hyderabad is towards the advance bookings and towards the film; nowhere else have we seen such a thing. Thank you so much. I really want to be the adopted son of Telugu states. So, please accept me in whatever way possible," the Bachna Ae Haseeno actor concluded.

Animal also stars Triptii Dimrii, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Babloo Prithiveeraj, among others.

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is slated to release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on December 1. The film is all set to clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

