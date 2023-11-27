 Mahesh Babu: I Think Ranbir Kapoor Is The Best Actor In India: VIDEO
The Guntur Kaaram actor not only hailed the Animal actor as his favourite but also adjudged him to be the best actor of the country at the Animal pre-release event

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 11:23 PM IST
article-image

When asked to speak at the stage during the special pre-release event for Animal at the Malla Reddy College of Engineering in Hyderabad, superstar Mahesh Babu was all praises for lead actor Ranbir Kapoor. Calling him his favourite actor, the Guntur Kaaram star had the sweetest praises to heap upon the 41-year old actor whom he exclaimed as 'the best actor in India'.

Watch this video below:

article-image

While praising the Rockstar actor, Mahesh expressed, "I have told him this before also when I met him but I dont think he took me seriously. So today, on this stage, I'm saying that I'm a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan and in my opinion, he is the best actor in India."

The Animal pre-release event was a musical affair just like the film promises to be. The students of the Malla Reddy College were regaled with stirring performances on the film's soundtrack in both Hindi and Telugu languages. A little further into the event, Babu and Rajamouli joined the team of Animal and later took to the stage to speak a few words expressing support and solidarity to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Many netizens strongly believe that Ranbir is the last of the superstars from Hindi cinema that the present generation will witness. Despite the divisive reactions his films tend to provoke, the success of both Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh has cultivated a devoted fan base for Vanga, appreciating him as a filmmaker.

Animal is set to release in cinemas on December 1st, 2023 across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It will also clash at the box-office with Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur, which is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

article-image

