VIDEO: Ram Charan Jets Off To Hyderabad For Telangana Elections To Cast His Vote Amid Game Changer Shoot Schedule

Ram Charan is creating a buzz as he jetted off to Hyderabad from Mysore, but it was not for a film shoot but to cast his vote ahead of the Telangana Assembly Elections. The actor's move proved his commitment to civic duty and responsibility. He took his time off Game Changer's shooting schedule.

Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Telangana on November 30, 2023. Coincidentally, the theme of Ram's Game Changer revolves around the electoral system, adding a layer of significance to his real-life actions. Once done, the Govindudu Andarivadele actor will return to the film set.

Meanwhile, Game Changer is slated for release next year and also stars Kiara Advani in the lead alongside Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. The story is written by Karthik Subbaraj, while the screenplay is written by Shankar.

Game Changer is directed by S. Shankar, which marks his Telugu directorial debut. The filming took place in Hyderabad, New Zealand, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Visakhapatnam and Punjab. Game Changer was announced in 2021.

On the work front, Ram also has RC16 in his pipeline, which is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and will be produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.