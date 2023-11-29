 VIDEO: Ram Charan Jets Off To Hyderabad For Telangana Elections To Cast His Vote Amid Game Changer Shoot Schedule
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Ram Charan Jets Off To Hyderabad For Telangana Elections To Cast His Vote Amid Game Changer Shoot Schedule

VIDEO: Ram Charan Jets Off To Hyderabad For Telangana Elections To Cast His Vote Amid Game Changer Shoot Schedule

Ram Charan was in Mysore for the filming of Game Changer.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

Ram Charan is creating a buzz as he jetted off to Hyderabad from Mysore, but it was not for a film shoot but to cast his vote ahead of the Telangana Assembly Elections. The actor's move proved his commitment to civic duty and responsibility. He took his time off Game Changer's shooting schedule.

Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Telangana on November 30, 2023. Coincidentally, the theme of Ram's Game Changer revolves around the electoral system, adding a layer of significance to his real-life actions. Once done, the Govindudu Andarivadele actor will return to the film set.

Read Also
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela Host Jr. NTR, Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu At Their Diwali Bash, Namrata...
article-image
Read Also
Game Changer Update: September Schedule Of Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Film Cancelled: Find Out Why?
article-image

Meanwhile, Game Changer is slated for release next year and also stars Kiara Advani in the lead alongside Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. The story is written by Karthik Subbaraj, while the screenplay is written by Shankar.

Game Changer is directed by S. Shankar, which marks his Telugu directorial debut. The filming took place in Hyderabad, New Zealand, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Visakhapatnam and Punjab. Game Changer was announced in 2021.

On the work front, Ram also has RC16 in his pipeline, which is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and will be produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Read Also
Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Observe First Bathukamma With Baby Girl Klin Kaara
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Randeep Hooda Wants To Have 'Lots Of Kids' With Lin Laishram, Reveals How He First Met His...

Randeep Hooda Wants To Have 'Lots Of Kids' With Lin Laishram, Reveals How He First Met His...

FPJ Exclusive: Kantara Actor Rishab Shetty Says He Never Wants To Do Any Hindi Film; 'I Can't Leave...

FPJ Exclusive: Kantara Actor Rishab Shetty Says He Never Wants To Do Any Hindi Film; 'I Can't Leave...

Animal Stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol Set Thirst Traps As They Flaunt Their Dad Bods In Shirtless...

Animal Stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol Set Thirst Traps As They Flaunt Their Dad Bods In Shirtless...

VIDEO: Ram Charan Jets Off To Hyderabad For Telangana Elections To Cast His Vote Amid Game Changer...

VIDEO: Ram Charan Jets Off To Hyderabad For Telangana Elections To Cast His Vote Amid Game Changer...

'Toilets Are Filthy, People Screaming For Water': Vivek Agnihotri Gets Stranded On Indigo Flight,...

'Toilets Are Filthy, People Screaming For Water': Vivek Agnihotri Gets Stranded On Indigo Flight,...