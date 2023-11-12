Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela Host Jr. NTR, Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu At Their Diwali Bash, Namrata Shirodkar Hails Them As Best Hosts: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2023
In a rare celebration that brings together the reigning stars and their families of the Telugu film industry, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela hosted their industry friends and colleagues. This is a priceless frame indeed as Charan poses with Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu and Jr. NTR
Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar
Sharing these priceless pictures on her Instagram, Namrata Shirodkar called Ram and Upasana as the best hosts. This picture sees Namrata with Jr. NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi, Upasana, SS Pooja Prasad and Allu Sneha Reddy, who is Allu Arjun's better half
From the looks of it, the party was certainly a joyous occasion
Ram and Upasana have had a lot of reasons to celebrate in 2023
To begin with, Ram and his film RRR brought home the Oscar glory
Secondly, Ram and Upasana became proud parents to their baby girl Klin Kaara
The birth of their daughter saw the couple witness newer first experiences together
Lastly, the couple witnessed the welcoming of a new family member as Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot recently at Tuscany, Italy on November 3rd
Thanks For Reading!