Mahesh Babu And Venkatesh Daggubati Indulging In A Game Of Poker, Causes Stir Online

Two of the biggest poster boys of Telugu cinema, Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati were caught discreetly, engaging in a game of poker at the launch of a new clubhouse in Telangana's Hyderabad city.

Within no time, glimpses of both actors looking intently involved in an ongoing game, circulated wide and large on social media, causing a stir on the Internet.

Details about the pictures being circulated reveal that apparently, both actors were invited by a leading city-based industrialist for the launch of a new clubhouse. In the light of the moment, both actors were seen getting an experentials of the deliverables that visitors to the venue can avail.

In the meantime, someone seems to have sneaked in their camera, only to have caught both actors in a moment.

While many fans did not particularly pay much heed to the pictures, others have engaged in passionate debates over Babu's participation in the event, considering the Guntur Kaaram actor is supposedly known to be a very private person, in general.

At The Work Front

Both actors recently were spotted at the engagement ceremony of Venkatesh's second daughter Havya Vahini. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati and actor Naga Chaitanya were also among the leading celebs to have attended the do.

While Venkatesh has Saindhav up for release next, Babu will be seen in Trivikram Srinivas-directorial Guntur Kaaram. The film also stars Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary and is slated for Sankranthi release in January 2024.

