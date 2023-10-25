Venkatesh Daggubati's Younger Daughter Gets Engaged: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu Attend Ceremony: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2023
Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati's younger daughter Havyavahini got engaged in Vijayawada. Biggest Telugu stars were seen in attendance
From Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Naga Chaitanya and Rana Daggubati, the event was a star-studded attraction
While Chiranjeevi sported a mint-green kurta and pyjama, Mahesh arrived in a white shirt and jeans
Havyavahini is engaged to a doctor based in Vijayawada. Her marriage is scheduled to be held in the earlier months of 2024
Havyavahini's to-be in-laws are a family of physicians
Mahesh was also joined by wife Namrata Shirodkar
Naga Chaitanya poses for a picture with Daggubati Suresh Babu and Rana Daggubati
