Venkatesh Daggubati's Younger Daughter Gets Engaged: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu Attend Ceremony: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2023

Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati's younger daughter Havyavahini got engaged in Vijayawada. Biggest Telugu stars were seen in attendance

From Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Naga Chaitanya and Rana Daggubati, the event was a star-studded attraction

While Chiranjeevi sported a mint-green kurta and pyjama, Mahesh arrived in a white shirt and jeans

Havyavahini is engaged to a doctor based in Vijayawada. Her marriage is scheduled to be held in the earlier months of 2024

Havyavahini's to-be in-laws are a family of physicians

Mahesh was also joined by wife Namrata Shirodkar

Naga Chaitanya poses for a picture with Daggubati Suresh Babu and Rana Daggubati

