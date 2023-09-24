Game Changer Update: September Schedule Of Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Film Cancelled: Find Out Why?

Ever since it was officially announced prior to the pandemic, Ram Charan-Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer, which will be a bilingual release directed by S.Shankar has been in the news ever since.

As the project now nears it last league of shooting, in an unfortunate turn of events, the September schedule of the film has been cancelled. As per reports, the announcement was made by the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations that is fronting the film's production.

One of the reasons brought to light for the development was the unavailability of a few artistes. Since many of them are shuffling between shoots for different projects, the team of Game Changer took a collective decision to postpone the impending schedule in order to streamline schedules for every artiste and technician.

As per an update posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, SVC shared, "The September schedule of #GameChanger has been cancelled only due to few artists’ unavailability. The shoot will resume in the second week of October. - Team Game Changer."

Meanwhile, director Shankar has two exciting releases lined up for theatrical showcase, one after another. While there is Game Changer with Ram and Kiara, there is also Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, the much-awaited sequel to the 1996 hit Indian. One of the biggest aspects of the film is touted to be its large ensemble cast. Besides Haasan, the film will also star Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Manobala, Vennela Kishore, and Deepa Shankar.

Besides Ram and Kiara, Game Changer also stars Jayaram, Anjali, Nassar, Sunil, and SJ Suryah and the film is being designed as a political thriller.

