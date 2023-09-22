Chiranjeevi Completes 45 Years In Films; Son Ram Charan Pens Heartfelt Post

Oscar-winning film RRR's actor Ram Charan on Friday penned down a heartfelt post for his father and megastar Chiranjeevi for completing 45 years in the film industry.

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan shared a post which he captioned, "Hearty Congratulations to our beloved Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela garu on completing 45 amazing Years of Mega Journey in Cinema! What an incredible journey! Starting with #PranamKhareedu & still going strong with your dazzling performances. You continue to inspire millions both with your on screen performances and your off screen humanitarian activities. Thank you, Dad for instilling values of discipline, hard work, dedication, excellence and above all compassion."

Soon after he dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Twinkle twinkle little star, CHIRANJEEVI MEGA STAR," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Really hats off to you mega garu, you are the inspiration and role model for us."

A user wrote, "The real boss."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in the fantasy entertainer Mega 157. The pre-production of the film has already begun.

Recently, on megastar's birthday, the makers of Mega 157 wished the actor by formally announcing the fantasy entertainer and also dropped the announcement poster of the film.

The announcement poster has panchabhutas (five elements of nature) "Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Sky" encompassed in an object that has a star-shaped element with a trident in it. The fantasy flick, which is the first of its kind signed by the megastar after a long while, will be directed by Vassishta, who made his directorial debut with Bimbisara.

Mega 157 is to be shot on a massive scale by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy under the banner of UV Creations. Ram Charan, on the other hand, will be next seen in the film Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani.