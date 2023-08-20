Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: 10 Pictures With Son Ram Charan That Prove The Megastar Is A Doting Father

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2023
As Megastar Chiranjeevi turns a year older on August 22, here's looking at his most adorable moments with son and heartthrob Ram Charan
Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan
This picture can leave us all gushing in unison
Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan
Smothering each other with affection
Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan
Love how Charan is radiating the good boy in class vibes in this picture
Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan
Both actors are known to share a very thick bond with each other as father and son
Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan
More like brothers in arms here
Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan
Charan has always credited his father for instilling a sense of discipline in him
Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan
Lighting up the lives of Telugu cinema fans for over five decades, Chiru Anna enjoys utmost respect even amongst contemporaries from other languages
Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan
Both men pose with the most important woman in their lives, Surekha
Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan
From the sets of Acharya (2022)
Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan
Twinning and winning
Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan
