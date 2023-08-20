Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: 10 Pictures With Son Ram Charan That Prove The Megastar Is A Doting Father

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2023

As Megastar Chiranjeevi turns a year older on August 22, here's looking at his most adorable moments with son and heartthrob Ram Charan

Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

This picture can leave us all gushing in unison

Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

Smothering each other with affection

Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

Love how Charan is radiating the good boy in class vibes in this picture

Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

Both actors are known to share a very thick bond with each other as father and son

Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

More like brothers in arms here

Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

Charan has always credited his father for instilling a sense of discipline in him

Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

Lighting up the lives of Telugu cinema fans for over five decades, Chiru Anna enjoys utmost respect even amongst contemporaries from other languages

Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

Both men pose with the most important woman in their lives, Surekha

Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

From the sets of Acharya (2022)

Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

Twinning and winning

Instagram: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

Thanks For Reading!

