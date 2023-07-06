Superstar Chiranjeevi's Next Is Filmmaker Mallidi Vasishta's VFX Laden Supernatural Fantasy Film

Chiranjeevi (l), Mallidi Vasishta |

As with every South superstar, there is major excitement about Chiranjeevi garu’s next project. The Free Press Journal has learnt exclusively that it is a supernatural fantasy project being helmed by Bimbisara fame Mallidi Vasishta.

When asked about it, Vasishta confirms, “I am currently working for an untitled film with Chiranjeevi garu under the production of UV Creations. I always prefer directing and its where I believe that the actual magic lies.”

He adds, “I have already narrated the first draft and took confirmation from him. The film’s primary shooting will start by the end of this year. Currently, I am working on the final draft.”

When asked about the film’s basic plotline, he says, “The story has Indian mythological roots, but the universe will connect to all the ages of audiences. In making this story, I always look forward to the Marvel franchise and I'm trying to add an Indian touch to it.

When asked how careful he will be about canning his film’s VFX so that it isn’t criticised like Adipurush, he opines, “As the audience are familiar with global films now, the responsibility of VFX is becoming more prominent. But I always believe one thing, story is the soul of cinema and VFX target should be to enhance that. Never write for the sake of VFX.”

He further elaborates, “About the VFX part, we are associating with the best team, and taking their involvement from the beginning itself. I completely trust the final output will give you that thrill.

“When asked about the film’s title he refrains from revealing it. “We will announce it at the right time,” he replies.

When asked if his project is a ‘pan-India’ film, he avers, “I'm not in the euphoria of pan-India. I always write my stories for my audience, my people. They are the primary target for my films. So, the film which I'm making with Chiranjeevi garu will be purely a Telugu film which holds our Telugu touch and nativity.”

On a parting note, we probed him about the film’s female lead. “As of now, the female lead is not confirmed, but one thing I want to say is that the female lead in this film has a strong character and is the soul of the story,” he concludes.