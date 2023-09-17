Game Changer Makers File Criminal Case After Ram Charan, Kiara Advani-Starrer's Song Gets Leaked Online

The makers of the upcoming film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead, have filed a criminal case against miscreants for leaking a song from the film online. Crucial scenes from the film surfaced on the internet, giving away the plot, which is being kept under wraps by the makers.

The cast and crew of the film have been making sure to not spill much about the film in public until it hits the theatres to keep the buzz and anticipation intact.

During this time, such leaks can be harmful for the film's business, and thus, the makers have decided to let the incident slide.

Game Changer makers lodge complaint

The producers of Game Changer, Sri Venkateswara Creations, took to their official social media handle to inform that they have lodged a criminal case against those who leaked the content of the film online.

As per a copy of the complaint, the song which was leaked is titled as 'Jaragandi Jaragandi'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"A criminal case has been filed under IPC 66(C) against the people who leaked the contents of our film #GameChanger. We request you to refrain from spreading the inferior quality content which has been illegally leaked," the producers wrote.

An FIR has now been lodged in the case and efforts are being made to find out the persons responsible for the leak.

Read Also Kalki 2898 AD Makers To Take Legal Action Against VFX Company For Leaking Prabhas' Photos

Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD makers take legal action against leaks

Game Changer is not the first film to fall prey to leaks and take the legal route. Before the release of Jawan, several clips of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone from the sets of the film had surfaced on the internet, and the production house had then warned legal action.

After the film's release, a number of miscreants were found to have leaked certain key segments of the film on social media, and the makers then lodged a complaint against them.

Similarly, the makers of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD too recently lodged a legal case against the VFX company which is working on the post-production work of the film. An employee from the company reportedly leaked Prabhas' looks from the film online.