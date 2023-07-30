Game Changer: Kiara Advani's First Look To Be Revealed On Her 31st Birthday

One of India's most anticipated actioners, the buzz around Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer has been gaining momentum with fans cueing in on every minute's updates with genuine interest.

Now, the latest update on the S. Shankar directorial is that the first look of Advani, who plays the lead, will be revealed on social media and other collaterals, as the actress turns 31 on July 31st. Charan's first look was also revealed earlier this year on the actor's birthday i.e March 27.

Game Changer is the second film that stars Charan and Advani opposite each other. The duo earlier starred together in the 2019 Telugu hit Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The two actors are also known to share a very cordial and amicable working relationship as co-stars.

With two Telugu films Bharat Ane Nenu opposite Mahesh Babu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama opposite Charan, Kiara enjoys a loyal fan following down South. And with a huge opportunity to star in a film that is helmed by a director as experienced and respected as S. Shankar, surely the stakes are high.

Touted as a bilingual release in Telugu and Tamil, 'Game Changer' also stars Srikanth, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra and others. Produced by Dil Raju, the film will feature music by Thaman S.

Initially, the makers had planned to release the film in January 2024, but it has been pushed to April 2024 as director Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and director Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela are already battling it out at the box-office, next Sankranthi.

As far as her birthday plans are concerned, Advani has jetted off to an undisclosed location to bring in her birthday with hubby Sidharth Malhotra.

