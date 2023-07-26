Video: Kiara Advani Channels Desi Barbie At ICW 2023, Mother-In-Law Cheers For Her |

The India Couture Week kicked off with a spectacular display of fashion and elegance as Bollywood actor Kiara Advani stole the spotlight with her desi ‘Barbie’ look, gracing the runway as the showstopper for renowned designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. As the 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actor glided down the ramp, all eyes were on her mesmerizing ensemble from the 'Renaissance Reverie' collection, unveiled by Falguni Shane Peacock at the opening show of FDCI's Hyundai India Couture Week 2023 on Tuesday.

Kiara's stunning ‘Barbie’ look featured a shimmery pink slit skirt paired with a matching blouse, radiating grace and sophistication. Opting for a minimalistic approach, she went for a no-accessory look, complementing her attire with a soft, subtle makeup style that accentuated her natural beauty.

While Kiara's husband Sidharth Malhotra was not present, his mother stole the spotlight, exuding pride and admiration for Kiara as she graced the runway. Kiara took a brief pause on the ramp, making a delightful gesture by sending flying kisses to her mother-in-law, expressing her love and appreciation.

The endearing display of affection between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law was a sight to behold, showcasing their unconditional love and camaraderie. As Kiara radiated confidence and elegance in her showstopper attire, Sidharth's mom couldn't help but cheer for her, showering her with immense support and pride.

Ace designers Falguni and Shane Peacock set the stage on fire as they inaugurated the 16th edition of India Couture Week at the opulent Taj Palace in New Delhi. The evening commenced with a captivating dance performance, setting the perfect tone for the fashion extravaganza that awaited the audience.

With the opening show setting the standard high, India Couture Week 2023 promises to be a treat for the discerning audience, with leading couturiers presenting their exquisite creations, epitomizing the timeless elegance that couture embodies.

