Sidharth On Kiara Getting Trolled: 'Certain Fans Not Happy We Got Married'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is his wife and actor Kiara Advani's best cheerleader and motivator. The actress, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan, spoke about receiving flak for re-creating her wedding picture for the film. In an interview, Kiara shared she felt like "There was very weird negativity going on about certain scenes. Maybe it was to do with ‘Oh now she is married’… all of that."

Kiara revealed that she was affected by the trolling and chose not to discuss how she was feeling with Sidharth. However, the actor did notice all the comments about his wife and told her to focus on positive thoughts.

Kiara said, “He was the one who explained it to me, ‘Look, there will always be these negative trolls, but if you’re going to give so much importance to this and be sitting at home and crying and behaving like s**t has hit the roof, what’s wrong with you? You don’t know them, they don’t know you, these could be certain fans who are not happy we got married, just let it be. They will grow up but why are you going into that? Why are you letting it get to you?’"

“If he is so mature about it, why am I sitting and feeling all of these things? That time I was like, ‘thank god, I have somebody who has got so much wisdom and maturity and experience in this matter’," added Kiara.

Speaking of Satya Prem Ki Katha, the film hit the theatres on June 29. Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together. The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

