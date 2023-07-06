Kiara Advani On How She Impressed Sidharth Malhotra's Mother: 'She Loves Pani Puri, I Said Ghar Mein Banayenge'

Actress Kiara Advani, who tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra in February 2023, recently revealed how she impressed her mother-in-law. In one of her recent interviews, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress talked about Sidharth's mother Rimmi Malhotra and her her love for pani puri.

Kiara revealed she had a pani puri stall at her wedding and that Sidharth's mom loves the popular Indian snack.

"Meri mother-in-law ko pani puri itna pasand hai! Woh abhi humare saath reh rahi hain, Mumbai mein aayi hui hain Delhi se. So, on her first day, mujhe pata hai ki unko pani puri kitna pasand hai, I said aaj ghar mein hum pani puri banayenge. Jo maska lagaya… I knew she will love me to another level. She was so happy," Kiara said in an interview.

Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7 in Rajasthan. The couple had a grand yet intimate wedding in the presence of their closest friends and family members.

Post returning to Mumbai, Sidharth and Kiara threw a lavish bash in the city for their friends from the film industry.

The couple dated for several years before finally getting married. They reportedly fell in love on the sets of their much loved film Shershaah. However, they remained tight-lipped about their affair.

Sidharth and Kiara’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Kiara recently reunited with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The romantic saga released in theatres on June 29.

She will also be seen sharing the screen with RRR star Ram Charan in Game Changer.

On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen in Karan Johar's Yodha with Disha Patani. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty Kundra.