Kiara Advani Goes Red Hot In Midi Dress Worth ₹2.6 Lakhs During Satyaprem Ki Katha Promotions, Hubby Sidharth Malhotra's Reaction Is TOO CUTE

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 28, 2023
It's hard to take your eyes off Kiara Advani's stunning good looks anyway but when she amps it up further with every look that she serves, you're left awestruck. And we aren't alone. Hubby Sidharth Malhotra gives us company as we rave over Kiara's latest look in a flaming hot red dress that's worth an astounding fortune. See more pictures ahead for further info
Instagram: Kiara Advani
Do not miss out Sid's adorable reaction. Clearly hubby dearest is gushing as much as we are
Instagram: Kiara Advani
Costing a whopping ₹2.6 Lakhs, the red midi dress is a handmade crochet bustier
Instagram: Kiara Advani
The dress entails rounded cups with an inner corset and an ankle-length skirt
Instagram: Kiara Advani
Give us a moment and we'll let you know when we are done staring in awe
Instagram: Kiara Advani
Making Red on Red, so rad
Instagram: Kiara Advani
Kiara paired her dress with red pumps from Christian Louboutin and completed her look with jewellery from She Ela Jewels
Instagram: Kiara Advani
The actress was promoting her upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with co-star Kartik Aaryan at an event in Mumbai. The film releases in cinemas on June 29, 2023
Thanks For Reading!