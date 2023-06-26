Kiara Advani Drives Our Monday Blues Away In Green Knitted Dress Worth ₹40K At Satyaprem Ki Katha Promotions: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 26, 2023
The stunning and inherently beautiful Kiara Advani added radiance to our dull rainy Monday in a fern green knitted dress. See more pictures ahead
Photos by Varinder Chawla
This Evaleigh knitted dress hugs her slender figure just perfectly
But, it's cost is a shocker. Priced at a whopping ₹40K, it's quite a steal
Replete with buckled straps, this classic halter dress is perfect for a casual brunch or a day out at the beach
Kiara was spotted earlier in Mumbai, promoting her upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with co-star Kartik Aaryan
The two actors announced the advance bookings open for their film, which releases in cinemas on June 29, 2023
Earlier through the day, the makers also revealed the special track from the film titled 'Pasoori Nu', which is the official remake of the Pakistani global hit 'Pasoori'
The recreation has been sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar
