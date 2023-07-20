Kiara Advani On Women Paraded Naked In Manipur: 'Horrifying, Shaken To The Core'

Actress Kiara Advani on Thursday (July 20) reacted to a shocking video from Manipur violence that surfaced on the internet. The video shows two women being paraded naked by a few men in violence-hit Manipur.

Taking to her official Twitter account, Kiara called that the violence against the women 'horrifying'. She also demanded 'severe' punishment for those responsible.

"The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to the core. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most SEVERE punishment they deserve," Kiara's tweet read.

Besides Kiara, Akshay Kumar, Vivek Agnihotri, Richa Chadha, Urmila Matondkar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Uorfi Javed, Renuka Shahane and other Bollywood celebrities have also condemned the incident.

The alleged incident took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, a day after violence broke out in the north-east state.

A complaint filed in the matter reportedly stated that the two women were stripped naked in front of a mob. They were part of a group of five people who were abducted by a mob following the violence that broke out.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has described the incident as a crime against humanity and asked police to investigate the matter on priority. On the other hand, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has said the incident is "condemnable and downright inhuman".

