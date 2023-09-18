Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Mega Family Commence First Festivities With Little Klin Kaara; Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Share Pics

Ever since the newest member of the Mega family, little Klin Kaara, daughter to actor Ram Charan and entrepreneur/philantropist Upasana Kamineni Konidela was welcomed following her birth on June 20, the members of the family are taking every little effort possible to ensure that they gather together to observe different festivals.

As the nation readies itself to welcome Lord Ganesha to their homes over the 11-day long festivities, the Mega family too rang in their celebrations with a brief Pooja at home.

For the uninitiated, the Mega family is always known to be spiritual and sincere with observing rituals across different festivals and when it now comes to Ganesh Chaturthi, it was definitely nothing different.

Taking to social media, both Megastar Chiranjeevi and Charan shared a glimpse of the celebratory fervour that is being witnessed in the Mega household, take a look:

The post begins with greetings extended by the family to everyone in Telugu, as shared by Charan. When translated, the caption reads, "Happy Vinayaka Chaviti to all! With the blessings of Lord Vigneshwara, I pray that all the problems will be removed from the lives and good luck will come to everyone!"

Adding further to the post in English, the actor gushes over the joy how the festival is a lot more special to him and the family, this time around. "This time is special ... Celebrating first ganesh chaviti with little 'clean kara'. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to ALL ! Celebrating the First Festival with the little 'klin Kaara' this year!! "

Following the birth of the Mega Princess, Ram and Upasana are clearly cherishing every passing moment of parenthood.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Bhola Shankar with Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia.

On his birthday earlier, it was announced that the megastar has signed a fantasy movie which will be directed and written by Vassishta. It will also be the most expensive film in the Megastar's career.

On the other hand, Charan will be seen with Kiara Advani in S Shankar's Game Changer. The film went on floors in 2021 and it will reportedly hit the big screens in early 2024.