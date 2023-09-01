Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela Performs Varalakshmi Vratham With Daughter Klin Kaara, Shares Picture

On Friday evening, Ram Charan's wife and entrepreneur/philanthropist Upasana Kamineni Konidela took to her social media to share an exclusive glimpse of herself and daughter Klin Kaara, captured during the rituals observed following the Varalakshmi Vratham.

The Vice President of Apollo Hospitals is currently enjoying her maternity break. Sharing a picture of herself dressed in a red kurti while her daughter is dressed looking pristine in white, Upasana captioned her picture saying, "Couldn’t have asked for more. My first Varalakshmi Vratham with my Klin Kaara. #blessed #gratitude #priceless"

Following the birth of the Mega Princess, who arrived in the family on June 20, 2023, Ram and Upasana are clearly cherishing every passing moment of parenthood.

Recently on his 68th birthday, grandfather and Megastar Chiranjeevi also took to social media to share a cute moment with his granddaughter, much to the excitement of his ardent fans.

Retweeting Upasana's post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Chiranjeevi shared, "This birthday is way too special because of Klin Kaara in our lives. And the precious little one makes me feel even younger."

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Bhola Shankar with Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia.

On his birthday today, it was announced that the megastar has signed a fantasy movie which will be directed and written by Vassishta. It will also be the most expensive film in Chiranjeevi’s career.

On the other hand, the RRR star will be seen with Kiara Advani in S Shankar's Game Changer. The film went on floors in 2021 and it will reportedly hit the big screens in 2023 or early 2024.

