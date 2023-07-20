Ram Charan, Upasana Share Video Capturing Daughter Klin Kaara's Arrival Into The World (WATCH)

New parents Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela shared a video documenting the joyous arrival of their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela.

The heartwarming clip was shared on Upasana's birthday which coincides with Klin Kaara's one-month birth anniversary.

Also featuring the legendary actor Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidela, as well as Upasana's parents, Shobana Kamineni and Anil Kamineni, the video showcases the euphoria, the involvement of the entire family, moments leading to Klin Kaara's birth and the celebrations from family and fans that followed.

Recapping the superstar's emotions leading to the big day in the video, Ram Charan said, “I guess everything finds its own place in time and this baby found its time then. And it happened. It was very tense.. everything had to be done properly but I think the second the baby comes out is when I think I’m going to be relieved and really enjoy the nine months process.”

Apart from the heartening moments leading to Klin Kaara’s arrival, the video also reveals the captivating story behind her name. The couple drew inspiration from the Chenchu Tribes, a Dravidian community residing in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha. Their rich culture and values influenced the choice of the name, adding a deeper layer of significance to the child's identity.

Upasana says in the video, “I want my child to become part of the Chenchus. I don’t want any tags behind the child. I think that they should earn their title. It should come with no pressure but hard work and those are very very important to imbibe in your child’s upbringing. Every moment in life should be cherished and I think we should value all the happy times we have together.”

Ram and Upasana welcomed their first baby on June 20 after 11 years of marriage. The couple became proud parents to a girl and not just their family members, but Ram Charan's fans too erupted with joy as news about the little one's arrival went viral on the internet.

On June 23, the new parents made first public appearance with their newborn daughter in Hyderabad. Three days after delivering her daughter, Upasana and the little munchkin got discharged from Apollo Hospital. Ram Charan, Upasana were spotted exiting the hospital with their baby.

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, marking another milestone in their journey together.

