Step Inside Ram Charan, Upasana's Baby Girl Klin Kaara's 'Temple Tree' Nursery

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 13, 2023

South superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 20, 2023

They named their firstborn 'Klin Kaara Konidela', meaning a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening.

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their baby 11 years after their marriage

Upasana delivered the baby at the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, which is owned by her own family.

The birthing suite where Upasana was admitted had an additional room attached for family members, and it has a lounge and dining area spanning over 1200 sq ft

Upasana chose to have a 'Temple Tree' nursery, inspired by Buddhist architecture for her baby girl at her maternal house

The nursery has been designed in shades of whites, pale salmon, lovely blush and other neutral colours

The nursery is covered with custom-made wallpaper, showing the couple's love for nature

The designer stated that Upasana wanted to create a feeling of openness and a sense of no boundaries at all

