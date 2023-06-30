Ram Charan, Upasana Name Their Daughter Klin Kaara Konidela - What Does It Mean?

New parents Ram Charan and Upasana on Friday announced the name of their newborn baby and shared several pictures from her naming ceremony.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Ram Charan revealed that they have named their daughter 'Klin Kaara Konidela'.

He also explained that her name signifies transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening.

Ram and Upasana welcomed their first baby on June 20 after 11 years of marriage. The couple became proud parents to a girl and not just their family members, but Ram Charan's fans too erupted with joy as news about the little one's arrival went viral on the internet.

On June 23, the new parents made first public appearance with their newborn daughter in Hyderabad. Three days after delivering her daughter, Upasana and the little munchkin got discharged from Apollo Hospital. Ram Charan, Upasana were spotted exiting the hospital with their baby.

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, marking another milestone in their journey together.