Mukesh Ambani Gifts Golden Cradle Worth ₹1 Crore To Ram Charan-Upasana’s Baby Girl - Watch Video |

Celebrity couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child on June 20. On Friday, Upasana shared a sneak peek into the preparations laid out for their baby girl's naming ceremony, which is to be held at her mother’s house. The couple opted for traditional decor which comprised natural elements made of flowers and leaves. An artificial mango tree was also installed as the centre of attraction.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Upasana Kamineni Being Wheeled To The Labour Room With Ram Charan Beaming In Excitement Will Make...

Amid the hullabaloo on what will the Mega Princess be named, the latest reports suggest that billionaire Mukesh Ambani along with his family have gifted a golden cradle to the little one which costs a whopping Rs 1 Crore.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Ram Charan To Prabhas: AI Imagines South Actors As Monks

Before taking their daughter home, the couple greeted the media stationed outside Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. They received a grand welcome from fans. They were showered with rose petals at the hospital gate.

Ram also addressed the media and expressed his gratitude to all the well-wishers.

"I am thankful to our fans for performing poojas and prayers for the well-being of the kid. I am indebted to all for showering love on us. I'm overwhelmed with this joyous moment. Your blessings and wishes will continue to be with our baby girl," he said.

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and since then they have been sticking with each other through thick and thin. The two announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film Game Changer opposite actor Kiara Advani. Game Changer will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The official release date of the film is still awaited.