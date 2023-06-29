RRR At Oscars: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, MM Keeravani Invited By The Academy To Join As Members Post Naatu Naatu Win |

Earlier this year, history was scripted after the dreams of many Indians finally came true as team 'RRR' brought glory to the country. RRR's power-packed song Naatu Naatu took India to the global stage as it won the Oscar for Best Original Song. As per the latest reports, the lead pair Jr NTR and Ram Charan along with music composer M.M Keeravani have been invited by the Academy as new members.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAAS) has invited 398 new artists to join as members. Besides the trio, the invites have also been sent to Taylor Swift, Keke Palmer, and the Daniels – director-duo of the runaway sensation Everything, Everywhere All At Once.

Not just that, Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandra Bose, RRR art director Sabu Cyril, and cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar have also been invited. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava have sung it. It is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the Original Song category at the Oscars.

Naatu Naatu won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. The song competed against Applause from the film Tell It Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from the movie Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and This Is Life, from Everything, Everywhere All At Once.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also starred in the movie.

Read Also Tom Holland says THIS on his India trip with Zendaya, reveals watching RRR