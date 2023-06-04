Tom Holland says THIS on his India trip with Zendaya, reveals watching RRR

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 04, 2023
Tom Holland and Zendaya recently visited India for a three-day trip to attend the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration in Mumbai.
Instagram & Twitter
Both actors graced the red carpet, creating a buzz on the internet with their visuals.
During a press junket, Tom Holland expressed his excitement about the visit, calling it a "trip of a lifetime" and stating that he had a great time with Zendaya.
He mentioned being delighted to visit India again and expressed admiration for the country.
Tom stated that they had the opportunity to see the Ambani cultural centre and described it as a wonderful experience.
When asked about Indian films, Tom mentioned watching SS Rajamouli's RRR and stated that he loved it.
Tom Holland is currently promoting The Crowded Room and confirmed that a fourth installment of the Marvel franchise is in the works
