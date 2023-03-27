 WATCH: Not just Naatu Naatu, Japanese fan turns entire RRR movie into children's story book
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Not just Naatu Naatu, Japanese fan turns entire RRR movie into children's story book

WATCH: Not just Naatu Naatu, Japanese fan turns entire RRR movie into children's story book

Even if the video was uploaded on Instagram months ago, fans just can't get over it.

IANSUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 08:53 PM IST
article-image

The growing popularity of 'RRR seems to be unstoppable. The film, which recently bagged the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, has caught the fancy of a Japanese mother.

An RRR fan account on Instagram shared a video featuring a comic book made by a Japanese mother for her young son. The woman in question made an illustrated story book for her 7-year-old son who might have trouble watching the movie with subtitles.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Read Also
WATCH: Duo dances to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' outside Gulbarga railway station, video of 'perfect sync'...
article-image

As the woman flips through the pages in the viral video, it gives a glimpse of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's beautifully illustrated characters. "Japanese Mother made an entire illustrated story book for RRR movie. She thought her 7 year old son would find it hard to watch 3hr movie with subtitles (sic)," the caption read.

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

Read Also
WATCH: 'Manager vs Team Members' reel on Naatu Naatu goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Not just Naatu Naatu, Japanese fan turns entire RRR movie into children's story book

WATCH: Not just Naatu Naatu, Japanese fan turns entire RRR movie into children's story book

Egyptian Mummies: Archaeologists find over 2,000 ancient sheep heads mummified during religious...

Egyptian Mummies: Archaeologists find over 2,000 ancient sheep heads mummified during religious...

WATCH: Drunk girl dances on moving car, threatens commuters, wreaks havoc on Gwalior's busy street;...

WATCH: Drunk girl dances on moving car, threatens commuters, wreaks havoc on Gwalior's busy street;...

ON CAMERA: Car driven by Class 12 student in South Delhi's CR Park area dramatically flips & gets...

ON CAMERA: Car driven by Class 12 student in South Delhi's CR Park area dramatically flips & gets...

ON CAMERA: UP man tries boarding moving train at Amroha; TTE & RPF rescue him from sliding into...

ON CAMERA: UP man tries boarding moving train at Amroha; TTE & RPF rescue him from sliding into...