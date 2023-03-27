WATCH: 'Manager vs Team Members' reel on Naatu Naatu goes viral | Instagram

'Naatu Naatu' vibes have caught netizens since the day the song was out, isn't it? However, as the RRR song won the Oscars this March, the internet started to re-celebrate and enjoy the hook steps of the popular Telugu song.

Among the many dance videos doing the rounds on the internet, take a look at an Instagram reel that not only vibes to the award-winning song but also keeps up with the 'Manager vs Team Members' trend. In the footage, we can see about 6-7 people recreating the hook steps of the RRR song, but the twist is they pose as employees trying to beat the Monday blues. "Keeping it real on Monday," read its social media caption.

Take a look at the video below

Netizens react

Since being shared online earlier this month, the dance reel has gone viral and attracted thousands of views and likes on the content-sharing platform. Netizens commented to jokingly ask whether the company that promotes fun and allows employees to create reels with each other has some vacancies. "Is there a vacancy," read a comment.

Naatu Naatu wins the Oscars & Golden Globe

RRR song Naatu Naatu created history at the Oscars 2023 as it won in the Best Original Song category, beating the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga and other fellow nominees. The trophy was received by music composer MM Keravaani and lyricist Chandrabose. Earlier to the Oscars, Naatu Naatu which became something of an anthem for RRR fans secured the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

