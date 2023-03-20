Are these Tesla car lights in sync with Naatu Naatu song? Watch viral video | Twitter

A glimpse from the Tesla Light show shows the cars of the respective brand to beats of various songs. What caught the attention of RRR fans was a video capturing hundreds of parked Tesla cars dancing with their headlights to the award-winning beat "Naatu Naatu."

The video of the vehicles enjoying the Indian beat went viral and it was also shared by the official Twitter handle of RRR movie. The Tesla event was reportedly held in New Jersey earlier this month.

Watch videos below

Tesla Light Shows at a whole new level @elonmusk!! pic.twitter.com/bjIt3NfveY — Tesla Light Shows (@Teslalightshows) March 14, 2023

Also, there are several online hacks and platforms for custom Tesla Light Show for fun. All that would need is some tech skills and interest to vibe the auto geek way.

However, in the recent video going viral online for the much-loved RRR beat "Naatu Naatu", we can see the Tesla models blinking their lights to hint at the hook step. The car lights can be seen going on & off to sync with the dance beat.

Naatu Naatu wins the Oscars & Golden Globe

RRR song Naatu Naatu created history at the Oscars 2023 as it won in the Best Original Song category, beating the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga and other fellow nominees. The trophy was received by music composer MM Keravaani and lyricist Chandrabose. Earlier to the Oscars, Naatu Naatu which became something of an anthem for RRR fans secured the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.