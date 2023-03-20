 Are these Tesla car lights in sync with Naatu Naatu song? Watch viral video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralAre these Tesla car lights in sync with Naatu Naatu song? Watch viral video

Are these Tesla car lights in sync with Naatu Naatu song? Watch viral video

A video that went viral on Twitter has impressed netizens and it shows car lights going on & off in the background of the award-winning beat "Naatu Naatu."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Are these Tesla car lights in sync with Naatu Naatu song? Watch viral video | Twitter

A glimpse from the Tesla Light show shows the cars of the respective brand to beats of various songs. What caught the attention of RRR fans was a video capturing hundreds of parked Tesla cars dancing with their headlights to the award-winning beat "Naatu Naatu."

The video of the vehicles enjoying the Indian beat went viral and it was also shared by the official Twitter handle of RRR movie. The Tesla event was reportedly held in New Jersey earlier this month.

Watch videos below

Read Also
Viral Video: Yes or No? 'Laurel & Hardy' enjoy dance moves similar to 'Naatu Naatu'
article-image
Read Also
On camera: Elon Musk's Tesla runs out of control in China, disturbing video goes viral
article-image

Also, there are several online hacks and platforms for custom Tesla Light Show for fun. All that would need is some tech skills and interest to vibe the auto geek way.

However, in the recent video going viral online for the much-loved RRR beat "Naatu Naatu", we can see the Tesla models blinking their lights to hint at the hook step. The car lights can be seen going on & off to sync with the dance beat.

Naatu Naatu wins the Oscars & Golden Globe

RRR song Naatu Naatu created history at the Oscars 2023 as it won in the Best Original Song category, beating the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga and other fellow nominees. The trophy was received by music composer MM Keravaani and lyricist Chandrabose. Earlier to the Oscars, Naatu Naatu which became something of an anthem for RRR fans secured the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Read Also
WATCH: AdoRRRable! Dad & son shake their legs to Naatu Naatu in viral video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Are these Tesla car lights in sync with Naatu Naatu song? Watch viral video

Are these Tesla car lights in sync with Naatu Naatu song? Watch viral video

Bihar: 'Serial kisser' arrested days after video of him kissing woman & fleeing away went viral

Bihar: 'Serial kisser' arrested days after video of him kissing woman & fleeing away went viral

Florida man opens house door & spots an alligator there, here's what happened next

Florida man opens house door & spots an alligator there, here's what happened next

'Amruta Fadnavis academic version,' FMS Delhi dean mails wife's YouTube link to 16 batches, goes...

'Amruta Fadnavis academic version,' FMS Delhi dean mails wife's YouTube link to 16 batches, goes...

'Patrakar' turns 'Pohawala' to earn livelihood in Delhi

'Patrakar' turns 'Pohawala' to earn livelihood in Delhi