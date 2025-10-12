Viral VIDEO: Man Strips, Urinates On Sacred Altar At St Peter’s Basilica In Front Of Worshippers & Tourists In Vatican City; Caught

Man Strips, Urinates On Sacred Altar At St Peter’s Basilica In Front Of Worshippers & Tourists In Vatican City | X

Vatican City, October 12: In a shocking act of desecration, a man reportedly urinated on the Altar of the Confession inside St. Peter’s Basilica which is one of the holiest sites of the Roman Catholic Church. The incident was caught on camera and the video shows that the man stripped off his pants and shamefully committed the act in front of the crowd, including worshippers and tourists. The security and the Vatican police officers present at the spot, rushed towards him and took him into custody within moments.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. during a morning Mass, leaving hundreds of worshippers and tourists stunned and horrified. According to reports from Italian and international media outlets, the unidentified man climbed the steps leading to the sacred altar, traditionally used by the Pope to celebrate Mass, before lowering his pants and urinating on the marble floor in full view of the crowd.

The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. While the Vatican has not yet released an official statement, it is being said that the matter was brought to the attention of Pope Leo XIV, who was reportedly disturbed by the act.

Authorities said the man, believed to be suffering from a mental health condition, has been detained by Vatican police and handed over to Italian authorities for further investigation.

The act is being investigated as a serious violation of sacred space under Canon Law (Canon 1211), which classifies such actions as desecration requiring a formal penitential rite before public worship can resume.

The Altar of the Confession, located directly above St. Peter’s tomb, holds immense religious importance and is reserved for papal liturgies and key Church ceremonies.

Following the desecration, Vatican officials are expected to perform a cleansing and re-sanctification ritual at the altar to restore its holiness.