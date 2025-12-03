 VIDEO: 3-Year-Old Child Falls Into Stormwater Drain, Dies In Karachi
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation submitted a report on the drowning of a 3-year-old child in an open stormwater drain. KMC blamed a departmental store and BRT construction officials for 'carelessness' in the incident near NIPA, Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The child fell on Sunday night; his body was found on Monday. KMC shared CCTV footage, promising strict action.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@KmcPakistan

Karachi: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Wednesday submitted a report to the Local Government Department on the recent death of a three-year-old child, who fell into an open stormwater drain and drowned. The KMC, in its report, blamed the “carelessness” of a departmental store and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) construction officials for the incident.

The body of the minor, who drowned in an open stormwater drain near NIPA in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Sunday night, was found on Monday, around 15 hours after the incident took place.

The tragic incident occurred near the NIPA flyover in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, in front of the Chase Departmental Store, when Ibrahim fell into a stormwater drain.

KMC Shares CCTV Footage

KMC shared CCTV footage of the unfortunate incident on X. The video shows the child walking with his mother, suddenly starting to run and falling inside the open stormwater drain. The mother can be seen panicking after the child falls.

In the post, KMC said, "Footage of the unfortunate incident has now surfaced, clearly showing that the child fell into the stormwater drain managed by the TMC Gulshan."

KMC claimed that the mall administration had encroached the site. "The administration of Chase Up Mall had encroached on the site to create their parking space, and it can also be seen that the manhole in front was closed."

KMC assured strict action against those responsible and also vowed that firm measures would be enforced so that no untoward incident like this happens again.

